Gensol wins EPC order of Rs 780 cr

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Gensol Engineering has secured a large turnkey EPC order from a leading public sector utility in Maharashtra. The project involves the development of a 150 MWac ground-mounted solar PV power plant, with a total contract value of Rs 780 crore, is set to be executed over a 15-month period.

Gensol's role will encompass the entire gamut of the project's lifecycle from the complex and critical task of land acquisition, highlighting the scale and intricacy of the undertaking, to the precise and detailed phases of design, engineering, procurement, and logistics. The scope also includes the manufacturing, supply, erection, inspection, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 150 MWac grid-connected ground-mounted solar PV power plant, along with the development of the associated power evacuation infrastructure to the STU substation. Additionally, the contract includes three (3) years of operation and maintenance (O&M) services for the project, inclusive of maintenance of the plant's switchyard and its extensive transmission infrastructure.

 

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

