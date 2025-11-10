B & A consolidated net profit rises 0.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.67% to Rs 102.90 croreNet profit of B & A rose 0.28% to Rs 25.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.67% to Rs 102.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales102.9097.38 6 OPM %29.2130.53 -PBDT28.9829.25 -1 PBT27.4527.49 0 NP25.4925.42 0
