B&B Triplewall Containers consolidated net profit rises 1930.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 146.33 croreNet profit of B&B Triplewall Containers rose 1930.43% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 146.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 120.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales146.33120.51 21 OPM %14.697.30 -PBDT16.175.32 204 PBT5.970.32 1766 NP4.670.23 1930
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content