Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit rises 126.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.33% to Rs 137.91 croreNet profit of Mauria Udyog rose 126.50% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.33% to Rs 137.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales137.9198.98 39 OPM %11.644.51 -PBDT15.983.96 304 PBT14.623.24 351 NP10.604.68 126
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content