Bang Overseas consolidated net profit rises 7400.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.94% to Rs 58.10 croreNet profit of Bang Overseas rose 7400.00% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.94% to Rs 58.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales58.1048.44 20 OPM %3.030.93 -PBDT1.630.56 191 PBT1.290.21 514 NP1.500.02 7400
