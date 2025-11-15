Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit rises 111.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.96% to Rs 4.98 croreNet profit of Prismx Global Ventures rose 111.11% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 41.96% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.988.58 -42 OPM %15.262.91 -PBDT1.340.74 81 PBT1.310.73 79 NP0.950.45 111
