B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 90.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.33% to Rs 8.28 crore

Net profit of B2B Software Technologies rose 90.77% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 53.33% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.285.4014.986.851.700.731.670.701.240.65

