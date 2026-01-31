B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 90.77% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 53.33% to Rs 8.28 croreNet profit of B2B Software Technologies rose 90.77% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 53.33% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.285.40 53 OPM %14.986.85 -PBDT1.700.73 133 PBT1.670.70 139 NP1.240.65 91
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:12 AM IST