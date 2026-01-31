Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vertis Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 2.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 102.64% to Rs 1016.05 crore

Net profit of Vertis Infrastructure Trust rose 2.76% to Rs 99.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 102.64% to Rs 1016.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 501.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1016.05501.41 103 OPM %63.6673.66 -PBDT425.66303.79 40 PBT131.38145.32 -10 NP99.1096.44 3

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

