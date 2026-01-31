Vertis Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 2.76% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 102.64% to Rs 1016.05 croreNet profit of Vertis Infrastructure Trust rose 2.76% to Rs 99.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 102.64% to Rs 1016.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 501.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1016.05501.41 103 OPM %63.6673.66 -PBDT425.66303.79 40 PBT131.38145.32 -10 NP99.1096.44 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Invigorated Business Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:12 AM IST