Vertis Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 2.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vertis Infrastructure Trust rose 2.76% to Rs 99.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 102.64% to Rs 1016.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 501.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1016.05501.4163.6673.66425.66303.79131.38145.3299.1096.44

