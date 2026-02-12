Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 82.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 82.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 148.60% to Rs 2.66 crore

Net profit of Baba Arts declined 82.14% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 148.60% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.661.07 149 OPM %-4.896.54 -PBDT0.080.39 -79 PBT0.060.37 -84 NP0.050.28 -82

Accuvant Advisory Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Maruti Securities standalone net profit declines 99.86% in the December 2025 quarter

N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 13.35% in the December 2025 quarter

I Power Solutions India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit declines 59.55% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

