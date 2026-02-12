Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 82.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 148.60% to Rs 2.66 crore

Net profit of Baba Arts declined 82.14% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 148.60% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.661.07-4.896.540.080.390.060.370.050.28

