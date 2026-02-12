Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 82.14% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 148.60% to Rs 2.66 croreNet profit of Baba Arts declined 82.14% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 148.60% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.661.07 149 OPM %-4.896.54 -PBDT0.080.39 -79 PBT0.060.37 -84 NP0.050.28 -82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST