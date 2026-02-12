Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sharp Commercial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sharp Commercial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Sharp Commercial Enterprises reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.040 0 OPM %-50.000 -PBDT-0.020 0 PBT-0.020 0 NP-0.020 0

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

