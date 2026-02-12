Panabyte Technologies standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.70% to Rs 1.77 crore

Net profit of Panabyte Technologies declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 50.70% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.773.5911.864.740.180.120.140.080.020.05

