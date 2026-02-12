Neil Industries standalone net profit declines 14.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.87% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net profit of Neil Industries declined 14.63% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.87% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.000.7782.0085.710.660.660.530.530.350.41

