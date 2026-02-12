Malu Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.61% to Rs 76.78 crore

Net Loss of Malu Paper Mills reported to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.61% to Rs 76.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.76.7862.62-4.02-1.68-6.01-3.87-7.38-5.17-5.10-3.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News