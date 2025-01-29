Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL soars as PAT zooms 123% YoY to Rs 135 crore in Q3 FY25

BHEL soars as PAT zooms 123% YoY to Rs 135 crore in Q3 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) jumped 4.29% to Rs 195.45 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 123.34% to Rs 134.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 60.31 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 32.21% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,277.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 178.75 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 111.56% from Rs 84.49 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses increased 30.46% YoY to Rs 7,224.51 crore in the December 2024 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 4,894.91 crore (up 21.54%), while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 1,482.03 crore (up 2.77% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from the power business stood at Rs 5,588.45 crore (up 31.99% YoY) and revenue from industry stood at Rs 1,688.64 crore (up 32.97% YoY) during the period under review.

Navratna PSU BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-Unit conglomerate which designs, manufactures, and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, C4I systems, electro optics, tank electronics & gun/weapon system upgrades, and electronic fuzes in the defence segment. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 63.17% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Hazoor Multi Projects approves foray into renewable energy biz

Board of Hazoor Multi Projects approves foray into renewable energy biz

Bajaj Auto gains as PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 2,108 crore in Q3 FY25

Bajaj Auto gains as PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 2,108 crore in Q3 FY25

Colgate's Q3 PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 323 crore in FY25

Colgate's Q3 PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 323 crore in FY25

Barometers edge higher; breadth strong

Barometers edge higher; breadth strong

Stock Alert: Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, JSW Energy, OneSource Specialty Pharma

Stock Alert: Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, JSW Energy, OneSource Specialty Pharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon