Bajaj Auto Jan sales volumes jump 25% to 4.77 lakh units

Bajaj Auto achieved total sales of 4,77,422 units in month of January 2026 compared to 3,81,040 units in January 2025, recording a growth of 25%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 2,61,975 units (up 26% YoY) and exports of 2,15,447 units (up 25% YoY).

Two-wheeler sales stood at 4,06,295 units (up 24% YoY) and commercial vehicles sales were at 71,127 units (up 35% YoY).

