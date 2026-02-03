Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Auto Jan sales volumes jump 25% to 4.77 lakh units

Bajaj Auto Jan sales volumes jump 25% to 4.77 lakh units

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Bajaj Auto achieved total sales of 4,77,422 units in month of January 2026 compared to 3,81,040 units in January 2025, recording a growth of 25%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 2,61,975 units (up 26% YoY) and exports of 2,15,447 units (up 25% YoY).

Two-wheeler sales stood at 4,06,295 units (up 24% YoY) and commercial vehicles sales were at 71,127 units (up 35% YoY).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

