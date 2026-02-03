Nifty may take wing at opening bell as India-US trade ice melts

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty February 2026 futures were up 298.50 points, suggesting a strong start for the Nifty 50 today.

India and the U.S. reached a major trade deal on Monday, with Washington cutting tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25% and scrapping the additional 25% penalty linked to Indias purchases of Russian oil. Trump said India would reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers on U.S. goods to zero and stop buying Russian crude, signalling a thaw in bilateral ties after months of tension. The deal boosts momentum toward a long-term trade target of $500 billion by 2030, lifts sentiment for Indian equities and the rupee, and is expected to benefit export-heavy sectors such as textiles, apparel and seafood.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,832.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,446.33 crore in the Indian equity market on 2 February 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs bought shares worth Rs 1856.34 so far in February (till 2 February 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 38740.12 in January 2026 and Rs 34,349.62 crore in December.

Global Markets:

Most Asian indices rose on Tuesday after the U.S. and India trade deal, sparking a sharp risk-on move across the region.

Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped nearly 3% and the Topix rose over 2%. South Koreas Kospi surged about 5%, triggering a buy-side trading curb.

U.S. stocks climbed overnight as Wall Street kicked off the new month on a positive note, with investors looking past recent volatility in silver and bitcoin and turning their focus to the upcoming earnings slate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.05%, the S&P 500 gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.56%.

Markets are also tracking key economic signals and cues from the Federal Reserve on interest rates, even as efforts continue in Washington to avert a partial government shutdown. Data releases have been disrupted, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics postponing the January jobs report and other labour data until federal operations resume.

Domestic Market:

Equity benchmarks staged a sharp comeback on Monday, breaking a two-session slide as investors weighed the union budget's implications for market sentiment and capital flows. Buying momentum returned despite proposals to raise securities transaction taxes on derivatives and the absence of fresh steps to lure foreign capital. The Nifty reclaimed territory above the 25,050 mark, powered by firm gains in auto, energy and metal stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 943.52 points or 1.17% to 81,666.46. The Nifty 50 index jumped 262.95 points or 1.06% to 25,088.40. In the past two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex declined 0.73% while the Nifty fell 0.91%.

