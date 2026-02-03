Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International receives new orders of Rs 1,020 cr

KEC International receives new orders of Rs 1,020 cr

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

KEC International has received new orders worth Rs 1,020 crore across various businesses:

Civil: The business has secured a prestigious order for construction of a Multispeciality Hospital from a renowned healthcare player in Central India.

Transportation: The business has secured an order for the construction of a Railway Siding for a private player in Central India.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects:

220 kV and 132 kV cabling works from a reputed steel producer in Eastern India Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas

Cables & Conductors: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

