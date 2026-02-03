SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 30.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 494.78 crore

Net profit of SMC Global Securities declined 30.03% to Rs 30.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 494.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 455.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.494.78455.4720.6424.5846.1163.2739.0355.8030.5443.65

