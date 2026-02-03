Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 423.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 423.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 28.37% to Rs 685.50 crore

Net profit of Ventive Hospitality rose 423.85% to Rs 116.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.37% to Rs 685.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 533.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales685.50533.99 28 OPM %45.3744.64 -PBDT287.49171.82 67 PBT203.1879.56 155 NP116.6122.26 424

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 30.03% in the December 2025 quarter

SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 30.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit rises 16.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit rises 16.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit rises 22.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit rises 22.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit rises 32.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit rises 32.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashIndia US Trade DealStock to Buy TodayUpcoming Smartphones in February 2026Bharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewSpaceX xAI MergerQ3 Results Today