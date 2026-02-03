Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 423.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.37% to Rs 685.50 crore

Net profit of Ventive Hospitality rose 423.85% to Rs 116.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.37% to Rs 685.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 533.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.685.50533.9945.3744.64287.49171.82203.1879.56116.6122.26

