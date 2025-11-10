Bajaj Consumer Care standalone net profit rises 29.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.20% to Rs 241.64 croreNet profit of Bajaj Consumer Care rose 29.73% to Rs 43.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.20% to Rs 241.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 225.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales241.64225.42 7 OPM %20.1715.03 -PBDT55.7842.60 31 PBT52.1340.18 30 NP43.0233.16 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content