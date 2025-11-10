Rolex Rings standalone net profit declines 9.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.62% to Rs 271.38 croreNet profit of Rolex Rings declined 9.99% to Rs 44.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.62% to Rs 271.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 300.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales271.38300.27 -10 OPM %20.2121.98 -PBDT68.4274.80 -9 PBT59.0965.14 -9 NP44.3449.26 -10
