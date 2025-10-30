Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1048.75, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 52.22% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% rally in NIFTY and a 14.94% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1048.75, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 25925.8. The Sensex is at 84572.81, down 0.5%.Bajaj Finance Ltd has added around 6.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27587.65, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.06 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1054.5, down 1.5% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd jumped 52.22% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% rally in NIFTY and a 14.94% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 42.93 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

