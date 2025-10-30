Samhi Hotels consolidated net profit rises 632.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.77% to Rs 292.97 croreNet profit of Samhi Hotels rose 632.41% to Rs 92.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.77% to Rs 292.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 262.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales292.97262.13 12 OPM %36.5735.10 -PBDT67.7942.22 61 PBT38.1813.68 179 NP92.4312.62 632
