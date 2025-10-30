Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 16.72% to Rs 110.87 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 4.17% to Rs 14.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 110.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales110.8794.99 17 OPM %23.3421.44 -PBDT25.8221.10 22 PBT19.7218.67 6 NP14.2313.66 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Union Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 6.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Union Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 6.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 88.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 88.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Cipla consolidated net profit rises 3.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Cipla consolidated net profit rises 3.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 51.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 51.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Total of Rs 96137 crore were mobilised from primary market through equity and debt issuances in Sep-25

Total of Rs 96137 crore were mobilised from primary market through equity and debt issuances in Sep-25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon