Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.72% to Rs 110.87 croreNet profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 4.17% to Rs 14.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 110.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales110.8794.99 17 OPM %23.3421.44 -PBDT25.8221.10 22 PBT19.7218.67 6 NP14.2313.66 4
