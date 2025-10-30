Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Total of Rs 96137 crore mobilised from primary market through equity and debt issuances in Sep-25

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Security Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has noted in its latest monthly bulletin that in September 2025, a total of Rs 96,137 crore were mobilised from the primary market through equity and debt issuances, the second lowest in the current financial year (lowest being August 2025). Compared to the previous month, funds raised through equity issuances declined; however, higher mobilisation through private debt issuances contributed to an overall increase in primary market activity. The Western Region maintained its dominance both in terms of number of public equity issuances (IPO + rights) and the total amount raised, with 36 out of total 66 issues raising Rs 7,311 crore in Sep-25.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

