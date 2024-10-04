Bajaj Finance new loans climb 14% YoY in Q2 FY25

Bajaj Finance announced that its new loans booked increased by 13.6% to 9.69 million in Q2 FY25 as compared to 8.53 million recorded in Q2 FY24.Customer franchise as of 30 September2024 stood at 92.09 million as against 76.56 million as of 30 September 2023.
Assets under management (AUM) jumped by 28.81% to approximately Rs 373,900 crore as of 30 September2024 as compared to Rs 290,264 crore as of 30 September 2023.
Net liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 20,100 crore as of 30 September 2024.
The companys deposits book was around Rs 66,100 crore as of 30 September 2024 as compared to Rs 54,821 crore as of 30 September 2023, up 20.57%.
Bajaj Finance is one of Indias leading and most diversified financial services companies. The company is mainly engaged in the business of lending. BFL has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SME and commercial customers with a significant presence.
The non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported 13.82% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,911.98 crore on a 24% jump in total income to Rs 10,418 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Q1 FY24.
Shares of Bajaj Finance declined 1.52% to Rs 7319.95 on the BSE.
