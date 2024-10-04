Sensex declines 150 pts; realty shares slide for 5th day

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 149.88 points or 0.18% to 82,353.04. The Nifty 50 index fell 46.90 points or 0.19% to 25,203.20.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.23%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,706 shares rose and 1,917 shares fell. A total of 167 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Diffusion Engineers were currently trading at Rs 197.35 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 17.47% as compared with the issue price of Rs 168.
The scrip was listed at Rs 188, exhibiting a premium of 11.90% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 197.35 and a low of 188. On the BSE, over 1.34 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index declined 2.05% to 1,027.50. The index slumped 9.17% in five consecutive trading sessions.
Macrotech Developers (down 2.8%), Godrej Properties (down 2.64%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.17%), DLF (down 1.97%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.89%), Raymond (down 0.94%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.65%), Sobha (down 0.51%) edged lower.
On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 1.14%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.38%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Angel One slipped 2.75%. The company said that its client base jumped 61% to 27.49 million in September 2024 as compared with 17.07 million in September 2023.
Shilpa Medicare added 2.43% after the pharma major informed that its 100% subsidiary, Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences received certificate of suitability (CEP) from EDQM (European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare) for API, Desmopressin.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gained 1.28% after the company said that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution.
