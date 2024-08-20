Bajaj Finserv Ltd spurts 2.51%

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1590.05, up 2.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.56% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.56% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1590.05, up 2.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24712.8. The Sensex is at 80888.47, up 0.58%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has dropped around 2.52% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22922.7, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1590.35, up 2.45% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 176.95 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

