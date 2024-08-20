Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 1.33%, rises for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5258, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.36% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% gain in NIFTY and a 64.96% gain in the Nifty Auto index. Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5258, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24712.8. The Sensex is at 80888.47, up 0.58%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has dropped around 3.76% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25368.75, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5268.3, up 1.54% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 24.31 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

