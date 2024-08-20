Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 1.15%, up for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 260.45, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.39% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% gain in NIFTY and a 64.96% gain in the Nifty Auto index. Ashok Leyland Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 260.45, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24712.8. The Sensex is at 80888.47, up 0.58%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has added around 12.9% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25368.75, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 145.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 260.2, up 1.07% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 28.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

