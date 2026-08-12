Bajel Projects gains after securing ultra mega EPC order

Bajel Projects advanced 2.26% to Rs 192.55 after the company announced that it has received an ultra mega EPC order valued at Rs 400 crore and above from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), placed on behalf of its special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The order covers transmission line package TL05 under the Western RegionEastern Region (WR-ER) Inter-Regional Network Expansion SchemePart A through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route. The scope includes bypassing of the Raigarh (Tamnar)Dharamjaygarh (Section-B) 765 kV D/C line and Raigarh (Kotra)Raigarh (Tamnar) 765 kV D/C line at Raigarh (Tamnar) Substation to form the Raigarh (Kotra)Dharamjaygarh (Section-B) 765 kV D/C line, LILO of the Dharamjaygarh (Section-B)Jharsuguda (Section-A) 765 kV D/C line at Raigarh (Kotra)-II Substation, and construction of the Raigarh (Tamnar)Raigarh (Kotra)-II 765 kV D/C line.

The order is to be executed within 33 months from the date of issuance of the Notification of Award.

The company clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the order.

Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the power transmission and power distribution sectors. BPL was formerly part of Bajaj Electricals under the EPC segment.

The companys net profit rose 59.80% to Rs 4.73 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2.96 crore in Q1 FY26. However, sales declined 7.11% to Rs 558.63 crore from Rs 601.36 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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