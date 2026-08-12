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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regency Ceramics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Regency Ceramics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Shekhawati Industries Ltd, TCPL Packaging Ltd, Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd and Aries Agro Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 August 2026.

Shekhawati Industries Ltd, TCPL Packaging Ltd, Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd and Aries Agro Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 August 2026.

Regency Ceramics Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 38.41 at 12-Aug-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 598 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 654 shares in the past one month.

 

Shekhawati Industries Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 19.48. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 81952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9497 shares in the past one month.

TCPL Packaging Ltd soared 16.64% to Rs 4305.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 431 shares in the past one month.

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Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd rose 14.37% to Rs 20.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9008 shares in the past one month.

Aries Agro Ltd jumped 13.99% to Rs 408.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1350 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST