Aurionpro Solutions gains on securing major digital banking contract in Africa

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Aurionpro Solutions rose 1.39% to Rs 1,629.60 after the company announced that it has secured a multi-million-dollar contract to deploy its digital banking platform for a leading African bank.

The agreement includes licensing and implementing Aurionpros omni-channel digital banking solution, along with long-term maintenance and support services. The company stated that this victory emphasizes its expanding presence in Africa and showcases the strength of its technology.

Aurionpros next-gen platform meets a wide range of corporate banking needs. It provides secure, multi-channel access, smooth cross-border payments, and strong forex capabilities. The solution aims to improve operational flexibility and client experience across different areas.

 

Sandeep Chiber, EVP Head, APAC & MEA, said, This win highlights the strength of our solution and our ability to meet the evolving technology needs of leading banks. Our reputation for strong delivery capabilities continues to grow, and with a healthy pipeline, we anticipate more such wins across international markets.

Aurionpro Solutions is a global leader in providing advanced technology solutions. It focuses on sectors such as banking, mobility, payments, insurance, transit, data center services, and government sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 30.80% to Rs 50.33 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 38.48 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 32.44% YoY to Rs 326.95 crore in Q4 FY25.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

