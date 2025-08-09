Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajel Projects Q1 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Bajel Projects Q1 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Bajel Projects reported consolidated net profit fell 46.37% to Rs 2.96 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 5.52 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 18.91% YoY to Rs 601.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) came in at Rs 4.09 crore in Q1 FY26, down by 45.17% compared to Rs 7.46 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses increased 18.45% YoY to Rs 611.56 crore during the quarter. Cost of raw material jumped 14.25% to Rs 452.65 crore, while erection and subcontracting expenses surged 135.29% to Rs 59.93 crore. Employee benefit expenses increased 41.98% to Rs 36.25 crore.

 

Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the power transmission and power distribution sectors. BPL was formerly part of Bajaj Electricals under the EPC segment.

The counter had declined 1.03% to end at Rs 235.60 on the BSE on Friday.

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

