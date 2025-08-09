Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens posts PAT of Rs 423 crore in Q3 2025; order backlog rises to Rs 42,845 crore

Siemens posts PAT of Rs 423 crore in Q3 2025; order backlog rises to Rs 42,845 crore

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Siemens has reported 3.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 422.90 crore despite a 15.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,346.80 crore in Q3 FY 2025 as compared with Q3 FY 2024.

Profit before interest depreciation and taxes fell by 17.6% to Rs 645.50 crore in Q3 June 2025 from Rs 783.30 crore in Q3 June 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q3 FY 2025 was at Rs 569.50 crore, down by 19.7% from Rs 709 crore posted in Q3 FY 2024.

The companys new orders during the quarter increased by 13% to Rs 5,680 crore while order backlog grew by 8% at Rs 42,845 crore.

 

Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens, said: The Indian economy has remained resilient despite the uncertainties arising from impending tariffs, bilateral trade agreements and supply chain disruptions.

Also Read

Virat Kohli and Naeem Amin

Kohli back in nets, steps up preparation for ODI series in Australia

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank hikes minimum account balance for urban areas to ₹50,000

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta, SEBI Chairman

Sebi proposes single-window gateway for trusted foreign investors

Donald Trump

Trump administration expands search for Fed chair, adds new names to list

Mitchell Marsh

Australia skipper Mitch Marsh confirms opening pair for T20 World Cup 2026

This is reflected in the companys strong performance across all businesses during the quarter, including two significant order wins in the Mobility business. While Smart Infrastructure business continued to demonstrate strong execution, the performance at Digital Industries business is now showing signs of recovery indicating that the destocking phase is now largely over.

Siemens continues its focus on strengthening its position as a leading technology-focused company in Industry, Infrastructure and Mobility combining the real and the digital worlds."

Siemens is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure and mobility.

The scrip fell 2.83% to currently trade at Rs 3030.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EPL allots 95,516 equity shares under ESOS

EPL allots 95,516 equity shares under ESOS

Shilpa Medicare receives CDSCO approval for NorUDCA Tablets

Shilpa Medicare receives CDSCO approval for NorUDCA Tablets

Yatra Online reports multi-fold PAT to Rs 16 cr in Q1 FY26

Yatra Online reports multi-fold PAT to Rs 16 cr in Q1 FY26

Tata Motors Q1 PAT tumbles 63% YoY to Rs 3,924 cr

Tata Motors Q1 PAT tumbles 63% YoY to Rs 3,924 cr

Western Ministil reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Western Ministil reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon