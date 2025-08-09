Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 24.33% in the June 2025 quarter

SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 24.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 19.22% to Rs 196.05 crore

Net profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals rose 24.33% to Rs 20.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 196.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 164.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales196.05164.45 19 OPM %20.0820.38 -PBDT34.1230.21 13 PBT24.3721.83 12 NP20.4916.48 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit declines 20.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit declines 20.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 51.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 51.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 21.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 21.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Precision Wires India approves new expansion project of Rs 37 cr

Precision Wires India approves new expansion project of Rs 37 cr

Precision Wires India approves additional capex of Rs 33 cr for expansion of copper rod manufacturing capacity

Precision Wires India approves additional capex of Rs 33 cr for expansion of copper rod manufacturing capacity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon