SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 24.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.22% to Rs 196.05 croreNet profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals rose 24.33% to Rs 20.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 196.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 164.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales196.05164.45 19 OPM %20.0820.38 -PBDT34.1230.21 13 PBT24.3721.83 12 NP20.4916.48 24
