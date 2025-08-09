Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit declines 20.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit declines 20.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 8.43% to Rs 77.53 crore

Net profit of Pradeep Metals declined 20.31% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.43% to Rs 77.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales77.5371.50 8 OPM %13.2215.10 -PBDT9.7211.37 -15 PBT7.159.11 -22 NP5.576.99 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

