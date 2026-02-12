Bal Pharma consolidated net profit rises 270.83% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 19.88% to Rs 87.69 croreNet profit of Bal Pharma rose 270.83% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.88% to Rs 87.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales87.6973.15 20 OPM %10.8810.59 -PBDT5.023.25 54 PBT1.790.57 214 NP1.780.48 271
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Indian Card Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:14 AM IST