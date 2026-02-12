Bal Pharma consolidated net profit rises 270.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.88% to Rs 87.69 crore

Net profit of Bal Pharma rose 270.83% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.88% to Rs 87.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.87.6973.1510.8810.595.023.251.790.571.780.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News