Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Balaji Amines declined 5.30% to Rs 31.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 331.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 312.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.331.30312.7317.1114.6260.1652.7745.9940.8931.4333.19

