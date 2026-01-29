Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 5.94% to Rs 331.30 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines declined 5.30% to Rs 31.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 331.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 312.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales331.30312.73 6 OPM %17.1114.62 -PBDT60.1652.77 14 PBT45.9940.89 12 NP31.4333.19 -5

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

