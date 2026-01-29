Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 239.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.49% to Rs 9.57 crore

Net profit of Eiko Lifesciences rose 239.29% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.49% to Rs 9.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.576.919.096.511.390.531.240.380.950.28

