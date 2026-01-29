Styrenix Performance Materials consolidated net profit declines 65.74% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 25.87% to Rs 869.49 croreNet profit of Styrenix Performance Materials declined 65.74% to Rs 16.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.87% to Rs 869.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 690.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales869.49690.79 26 OPM %4.8010.72 -PBDT38.7074.29 -48 PBT9.5064.28 -85 NP16.3447.69 -66
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:51 PM IST