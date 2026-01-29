Styrenix Performance Materials consolidated net profit declines 65.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.87% to Rs 869.49 crore

Net profit of Styrenix Performance Materials declined 65.74% to Rs 16.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.87% to Rs 869.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 690.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.869.49690.794.8010.7238.7074.299.5064.2816.3447.69

