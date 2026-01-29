Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Gland Pharma Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Gland Pharma Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Gland Pharma Ltd registered volume of 27.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95695 shares

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 January 2026.

Gland Pharma Ltd registered volume of 27.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95695 shares. The stock rose 7.13% to Rs.1,810.10. Volumes stood at 2.33 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd registered volume of 90.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.87 lakh shares. The stock slipped 11.38% to Rs.444.25. Volumes stood at 8.98 lakh shares in the last session.

ABB India Ltd notched up volume of 21.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.37% to Rs.5,516.00. Volumes stood at 4.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

M&M share price has declined up to 12% in the last three weeks.

M&M, Maruti Suzuki fall another 4%; what's making the Street nervous?

Stock Market LIVE, January 29, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty above 25,400, Sensex up 200 pts after Eco Survey; Metals, Pvt Banks shine

Adani Power

Adani Power Q3FY26 results: Profit falls 19% to ₹2,480 cr, revenue down 9%

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Eco Survey suggests synergy between I-T & customs on related-party imports

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, fertilizers

Eco Survey seeks modest hike in urea price, raises concerns on farm income

Gillette India Ltd saw volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20794 shares. The stock increased 4.51% to Rs.8,223.00. Volumes stood at 16644 shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 27.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.28% to Rs.450.60. Volumes stood at 7.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Subros receives order worth Rs 1280 cr from Maruti Suzuki India

Subros receives order worth Rs 1280 cr from Maruti Suzuki India

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Provident Cedar Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Provident Cedar Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 87.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 87.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Bajaj Auto Q3 PreviewAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance