Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.39% to Rs 2419.74 croreNet profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 0.14% to Rs 346.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 347.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.39% to Rs 2419.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2253.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2419.742253.19 7 OPM %23.9623.64 -PBDT629.08615.95 2 PBT462.64455.52 2 NP346.94347.44 0
