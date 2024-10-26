Capital Trade Links standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.92% to Rs 5.55 croreNet profit of Capital Trade Links declined 90.91% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 37.92% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.558.94 -38 OPM %56.0451.34 -PBDT0.431.90 -77 PBT0.421.89 -78 NP0.121.32 -91
