Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Trade Links standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Capital Trade Links standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 37.92% to Rs 5.55 crore

Net profit of Capital Trade Links declined 90.91% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 37.92% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.558.94 -38 OPM %56.0451.34 -PBDT0.431.90 -77 PBT0.421.89 -78 NP0.121.32 -91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts looking to get early wickets in Pune

Mitchell Santner

IND vs NZ: Shocking to get Virat Kohli out off a full toss - Santner

Iran-Israel, Israel-Iran

LIVE: West Asia conflict escalates as Israel starts 'precision strikes' on military targets in Iran

Pro Kabaddi League

PKL: Devank leads Patna Pirates to 1st win; Puneri Paltan beat Bengaluru

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Wrestlers cleared to compete in senior wrestling championship: Mandaviya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon