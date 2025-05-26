Monday, May 26, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Balkrishna Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Balkrishna Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd and Eternal Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 May 2025.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd tumbled 6.16% to Rs 2496 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5408 shares in the past one month.

 

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd lost 5.45% to Rs 158.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 78825 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97614 shares in the past one month.

Team Lease Services Ltd crashed 5.08% to Rs 1990.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4551 shares in the past one month.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd dropped 4.75% to Rs 447.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38081 shares in the past one month.

Eternal Ltd slipped 4.19% to Rs 227.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 26 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

