Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes spurt at Balkrishna Industries Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Balkrishna Industries Ltd saw volume of 14612 shares by 10:00 IST on BSE, a 1.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9241 shares
Pfizer Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, Astral Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 May 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Balkrishna Industries Ltd saw volume of 14612 shares by 10:00 IST on BSE, a 1.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9241 shares. The stock increased 5.00% to Rs.2,798.95. Volumes stood at 15631 shares in the last session.
Pfizer Ltd saw volume of 1353 shares by 10:00 IST on BSE, a 1.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1044 shares. The stock increased 1.08% to Rs.4,451.00. Volumes stood at 1213 shares in the last session.
HFCL Ltd recorded volume of 14.62 lakh shares by 10:00 IST on BSE, a 1.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.62% to Rs.100.10. Volumes stood at 9.04 lakh shares in the last session.
Delhivery Ltd witnessed volume of 40799 shares by 10:00 IST on BSE, a 1.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39081 shares. The stock dropped 2.86% to Rs.440.85. Volumes stood at 84646 shares in the last session.
Astral Ltd recorded volume of 18785 shares by 10:00 IST on BSE, a 0.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20510 shares. The stock lost 4.29% to Rs.2,205.35. Volumes stood at 24549 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon