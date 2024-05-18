Volumes spurt at Balkrishna Industries Ltd counter

Balkrishna Industries Ltd saw volume of 14612 shares by 10:00 IST on BSE, a 1.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9241 shares

Pfizer Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, Astral Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 May 2024.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd saw volume of 14612 shares by 10:00 IST on BSE, a 1.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9241 shares. The stock increased 5.00% to Rs.2,798.95. Volumes stood at 15631 shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd saw volume of 1353 shares by 10:00 IST on BSE, a 1.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1044 shares. The stock increased 1.08% to Rs.4,451.00. Volumes stood at 1213 shares in the last session.

HFCL Ltd recorded volume of 14.62 lakh shares by 10:00 IST on BSE, a 1.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.62% to Rs.100.10. Volumes stood at 9.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Delhivery Ltd witnessed volume of 40799 shares by 10:00 IST on BSE, a 1.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39081 shares. The stock dropped 2.86% to Rs.440.85. Volumes stood at 84646 shares in the last session.

Astral Ltd recorded volume of 18785 shares by 10:00 IST on BSE, a 0.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20510 shares. The stock lost 4.29% to Rs.2,205.35. Volumes stood at 24549 shares in the last session.

