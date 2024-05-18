Bharat Dynamics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Affle India Ltd, Bharat Bijlee Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Varroc Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 May 2024.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd soared 5.00% to Rs 2437.05 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71624 shares in the past one month.

Affle India Ltd surged 5.00% to Rs 1233.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16711 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd spiked 5.00% to Rs 3902.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4830 shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd exploded 5.00% to Rs 3244.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2016 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13259 shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd jumped 5.00% to Rs 596.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17975 shares in the past one month.

