Ballarpur Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 91.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 955.88% to Rs 10.77 croreNet Loss of Ballarpur Industries reported to Rs 91.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 68.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 955.88% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10.771.02 956 OPM %-532.31-7477.45 -PBDT-90.84-74.66 -22 PBT-91.69-77.13 -19 NP-91.65-68.76 -33
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:33 AM IST