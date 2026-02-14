Ballarpur Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 91.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 955.88% to Rs 10.77 crore

Net Loss of Ballarpur Industries reported to Rs 91.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 68.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 955.88% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.771.02-532.31-7477.45-90.84-74.66-91.69-77.13-91.65-68.76

