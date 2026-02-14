GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 95.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 84.15% to Rs 66.33 crore

Net profit of GSM Foils rose 95.96% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 84.15% to Rs 66.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.66.3336.0211.8811.247.233.857.123.775.332.72

