Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit declines 9.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.54% to Rs 635.44 croreNet profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company declined 9.55% to Rs 56.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.54% to Rs 635.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 638.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales635.44638.91 -1 OPM %10.6210.97 -PBDT71.0776.51 -7 PBT55.5062.23 -11 NP56.5662.53 -10
